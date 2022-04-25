Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Two killed, four others injured after shooting at party in Lafayette

lafayette six shot.png
WRTV Photo
Two people were killed and four other people were wounded after shots were fired on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at a large block party in Lafayette, according to police.
lafayette six shot.png
Posted at 7:08 AM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 07:08:20-04

LAFAYETTE — Two people were killed and four others were injured after shots were fired during a fight at a large block party early Sunday morning in Lafayette, according to police.

Lafayette Police Department officers found two men who were dead when they were called to the scene around 4:20 a.m. in the 3000 block of Phipps Court, according to a press release from the department. Officers also found several shell casings inside and outside of an apartment.

Several apartments and vehicles were also damaged by the gunfire, according to the release.

More than 100 people were in the area for the block party, according to the release.

Detectives are speaking with a person of interest as they continue to investigate the incident, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 765-807-1200 or report tips anonymously to the WeTIP Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

MORE STORIES: 2022 Marion County homicide map | 2022 Marion County homicide victims | 2021 Marion County homicide victims

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!