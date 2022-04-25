Two killed, four others injured after shooting at party in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE — Two people were killed and four others were injured after shots were fired during a fight at a large block party early Sunday morning in Lafayette, according to police.

Lafayette Police Department officers found two men who were dead when they were called to the scene around 4:20 a.m. in the 3000 block of Phipps Court, according to a press release from the department. Officers also found several shell casings inside and outside of an apartment.

Several apartments and vehicles were also damaged by the gunfire, according to the release.

More than 100 people were in the area for the block party, according to the release.

Detectives are speaking with a person of interest as they continue to investigate the incident, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 765-807-1200 or report tips anonymously to the WeTIP Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.