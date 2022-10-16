Two men killed in separate Indianapolis shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were shot and killed in separate incidents on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

On Saturday, officers responded to the report of a person down around 8 p.m. in the 2100 block of E. 21st Street. Officers found the victim and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Larry Craciunoiu at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Larry.Craciunoiu@indy.gov .

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, police found another man shot in the 6300 block of W. 34th Street. He was taken the hospital but pronounced dead shortly after, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Michael.Wright@indy.gov

The victims' identities have not been released and IMPD has not shared any information on possible suspects.