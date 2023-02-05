Two officers shot in Lawrence County, suspect dead

LAWRENCE COUNTY — Two police officers are in serious condition after they were shot early Sunday morning in Mitchell.

Indiana State Police say the officers were airlifted to Indianapolis and were "alert and conscious". The alleged shooter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened in the area of 4800 SR 37 in Mitchell, according to ISP.

No details about the situation that led to the shooting have been released at this time.

WRTV has a crew headed to the scene and will have additional details as soon as they are made available.