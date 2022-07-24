Two people shot Saturday night on east side, police says

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday night on the east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Officers responded to a call at North Arlington Avenue and East 11th Street. This is near 10th Street.
When arriving at the scene, officers found two victims with gunshot wounds.
One victim is currently reported to be awake and breathing. The second victim is in critical condition.
No further information has been released.
This is a developing story.
