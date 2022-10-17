Tyler Newby convicted of reckless homicide for killing man during the 2020 Downtown riots

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County judge on Monday found Tyler Newby guilty of criminal recklessness in the shooting that killed a man during a night of Downtown rioting in May 2020.

Newby, 32, shot and killed Dorian Murrell near Market and Pennsylvania streets about 2:30 a.m. May 31, 2020, on the same night that rioters broke windows and looted businesses Downtown. The unrest was sparked by outrage over the killing by police of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Prosecutors charged Newby with murder, but Marion Superior Court Judge Angela Dow Davis found him guilty of the lesser crime of criminal recklessness after a one day bench trial. Criminal recklessness is a level 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of six years in prison.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10.

Records filed by prosecutors say Murrell, 18, was with three others who that night committed a string of robberies and allegedly killed former Indiana University football player Chris Beaty.

Ever since his arrest Newby has claimed that he shot Murrell in self-defense.

"I am disappointed by the verdict," Newby's attorney Denise Turner said Monday. "I do think it was self-defense."

Marion County prosecutors have linked Murrell to Marcus Jayon Anderson, Alijah Jones and Nakeyah Shields, who they say committed a string of armed robberies before shooting and killing Beaty near Talbot and Vermont Street late on May 30, 2020. Murrell died hours later from the gunshot fired by Newby.

Prosecutors charged Anderson, Jones and Shields with murder in Beaty's death and six counts of armed robbery in connection with other victims.

