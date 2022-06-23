U.S. Marshals, IMPD arrest murder suspect after June stabbing near liquor store

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is facing a murder charge in connection to another man's death earlier this month.

Police say Terryus Thomas, 31, was stabbed to death near an east side liquor store on June 1.

On Thursday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Eddie Muex Jr., 43, was arrested without incident with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

