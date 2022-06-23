Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

U.S. Marshals, IMPD arrest murder suspect after June stabbing near liquor store

liquor store stabbing new york street.png
WRTV Photo/Brad Forestal
A man is dead after he was stabbed outside of a liquor store on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, on East New York Street on the east side of Indianapolis, according to police. According to initial information gathered by detectives, the man was stabbed outside of the store.
liquor store stabbing new york street.png
Posted at 6:47 PM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 18:47:46-04

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is facing a murder charge in connection to another man's death earlier this month.

Police say Terryus Thomas, 31, was stabbed to death near an east side liquor store on June 1.

On Thursday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Eddie Muex Jr., 43, was arrested without incident with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Ryan.Clark@indy.gov.  You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

MORE STORIES: 2022 Marion County homicide map | 2022 Marion County homicide victims | 2021 Marion County homicide victims

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!