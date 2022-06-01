Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Person stabbed to death near liquor store on east side of Indianapolis

Happened in the 4200 block of East New York Street
crime scene tape police line generic
Matt Rourke/AP
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 1:12 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 13:12:26-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead after they were stabbed near a liquor store on the east side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of East New York Street.

When they arrived, they found a person with at least one apparent stab wound, IMPD Officer William Young said in an email.

They were taken to a hospital in critical condition where they later died, Young said.

Additional details, including the person's identity, haven't been released.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

MORE STORIES: 2022 Marion County homicide map | 2022 Marion County homicide victims | 2021 Marion County homicide victims

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here for more info!