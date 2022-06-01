Person stabbed to death near liquor store on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead after they were stabbed near a liquor store on the east side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of East New York Street.

When they arrived, they found a person with at least one apparent stab wound, IMPD Officer William Young said in an email.

They were taken to a hospital in critical condition where they later died, Young said.

Additional details, including the person's identity, haven't been released.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

