Weekend violence sparks community asking for change

INDIANAPOLIS — The east side community is calling for change after IMPD said that a man was shot and killed on the east side Monday morning.

“It’s pretty scary since I have a newborn so I don’t want to have to worry about that,” a resident of the neighborhood said.

A person was found shot inside a home Monday morning on the east side of Indianapolis, according to police.

“I mean we hear gunshots all the time," resident Elva Neace said. "It's sad to say that (my kids) know what a gun is. When they hear it they know what to do."

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene around 5:20 a.m. on North Gray Street just north of East Washington Street.

“When I got there he was laying on the ground bleeding and he had his sister holding his head and I assume his girlfriend holding his chest and there was blood everywhere,” Neace said.

Neace lives next door to where Monday morning's shooting took place - she said she and her brother woke up to the gunshots and went outside to see to help if she could help.

“I hate that my kids know the difference between a firework and a gun,” Neace said.

This shooting marked the ninth homicide investigation since Friday. Now, Neace is joining in the call with her fellow neighbors to put a stop to all the violence.

“I’ve heard all the people, getting shot and something needs to be done,” Neace said.