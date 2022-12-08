Watch Now
Westfield police investigating possible attempted abduction of child

Posted at 11:26 AM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 11:26:30-05

WESTFIELD — Police are investigating a possible attempted abduction of a child that occurred Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the Westfield Police Department said the incident happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 700 block of Burgess Hill Pass.

A boy reported that he was biking when an unknown man came up to him and grabbed his arm.

The suspect was described as being in his 30s with a slender build, approximately 6'2" with a bald head and a red goatee.

He was also said to be wearing black and gray pants, a black coat, sunglasses and a dangling cross earring.

The suspect's vehicle was described as a black Dodge Ram manufactured between 2009-2018, dirty, with silver rims and a scrape on the driver's side door.

Westfield PD is asking anyone who lives in the area and has outdoor video cameras/video doorbells to check them. Anyone with more info may reach out to 317-804-3238 or azosso@westfield.in.gov.

Please report any suspicious incidents to dispatch at the non-emergency number, 317-773-1300, or 911 for emergencies.

