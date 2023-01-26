Witness follows homicide suspect into downtown parking garage, assists IMPD with locating

INDIANAPOLIS — A man faces murder charges after homicide detectives with IMPD located him thanks to witness cooperation following a drug deal gone bad.

According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to 200 S. Illinois Street in downtown Indianapolis for a person down.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from at least one stab wound. The man, later identified as Cornelius Coleman, 50, died at the scene.

At the crime scene, police were approached by a witness stating he knew the person responsible, according to court documents.

Court documents allege, the witness described the man as in his 30s with a swastika tattoo on his neck and gave a possible nickname.

At the same time, detectives spoke with a second witness who claimed to be with Coleman at the time of the stabbing incident, according to court documents. This witness relayed that he followed the suspect into a parking garage.

Using a photo array created from the description from the first witness, detectives were told by witness two that the man described by witness one was inaccurate.

Soon thereafter, detectives were told the man described by the second witness was still inside a nearby parking garage – where they eventually located him with a knife in his pocket and blood on his jacket, according to court documents.

WRTV will name the suspect in the stabbing homicide after formal charges have been filed.

This is a developing story.