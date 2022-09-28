Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home

AVON — A woman and a 4-year-old girl were found shot Wednesday afternoon inside a home in Avon, police say.

Officers are currently at the scene of the shooting, at or near the 7300 block of Glensford Avenue according to Avon Deputy Police Chief Brian Nugent.

This is near the intersection of U.S. 36 and State Road 267.

At this time, the victims' conditions and the circumstances of the shooting are unclear.

Both were transported to an Indianapolis hospital, Nugent said.

"Officers have secured the scene and our agency is not searching for any additional parties. We do not have an active threat or suspect in the area at this time," the Avon Police Department tweeted at 2 p.m.

Additional details aren't yet available.

Members of the public should avoid the area while police investigate.

This story will be updated.