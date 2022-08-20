Woman arrested after pursuit, standoff on I-65 in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One woman was arrested after a vehicle pursuit and two hour standoff on I-65 Friday night.

Indiana State Police troopers responded to a "minor rear-end crash" on I-65 at the 128 mile marker near the Boone/Hendricks County line around 6:30 p.m.

Troopers say one driver fled the scene and refused to stop on I-65 southbound near Lafayette Road. The pursuit continued at speeds of 35 miles per hour until the driver hit a concrete median barrier twice around the 120 mile marker. That crash disabled the vehicle.

The woman then refused to exit the vehicle and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police SWAT Team and Indiana State Police SWAT team responded and closed down all southbound lanes of the interstate.

Around 8:30, the woman exited the vehicle and was taken into custody. She was taken to the hospital to be checked for injuries from the crashes. No one was injured in the standoff.

Troopers say the woman is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol. She faces preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

WRTV does not name suspects unless they are formally charged.