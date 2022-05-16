Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter in 2021 killing on Indianapolis' east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was arrested Friday on a charge of involuntary manslaughter stemming from a homicide late last year on the city's east side.

Alyson S. Humphrey, 57 is accused of killing the male victim during a suspected assault, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Humphrey was arrested by Kokomo police Friday, the same day the manslaughter charge was filed by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

IMPD says the victim's name hasn't been released by the Marion County Coroner's Office. WRTV has reached out for clarification.

Officers found the victim injured while they responded to a report of an assault about 1:30 p.m. Oct. 30, 2021 in the 4700 block of East Michigan Street. That's in the Bosart Brown neighborhood.

The victim had suffered a traumatic injury and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

On Nov. 8, 2021, he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Police say Humphrey was previously identified as a person of interest in the investigation and was detained, questioned, and then released pending further investigation.

An initial court appearance has yet to be scheduled for Humphrey.