Woman escapes carjacking in downtown Indianapolis, suspect located in Illinois

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was able to escape a vehicle after a carjacking in downtown Indianapolis early Wednesday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area of 15 W. Maryland Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle with a person inside of it.

Arriving officers identified the stolen vehicle as a Chevy Equinox, which witnesses said fled eastbound on Maryland Avenue.

Preliminary investigation shows that the victim was able to get out of the vehicle several blocks from the scene. It is unclear police say the female inside the vehicle was able to get out. Police say she was not harmed in the incident.

Later Wednesday, police in Illinois located the stolen vehicle and arrested the driver on unrelated charges. Police have not been able to identify if the driver arrested in Illinois is the same person who was involved in the carjacking in Indianapolis.

The incident remains under investigation. The driver does not face any charges in Indiana at this time. The Marion County Prosecutor will work with police to make the final charging decision in Indiana.