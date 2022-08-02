Woman killed in Monday crash in White County

WHITE COUNTY — On Monday morning, the White County Sheriff's Department and the Indiana State Police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of County Road 1250 South and County Road 100 East.

A preliminary investigation showed that a 2020 Ford Edge was traveling westbound on County Road 1250 South. The Ford was being driven by Roger Westerhouse, 70, from Monticello.

Westerhouse stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of County Road 100 East before continuing through the stop sign.

Around that same time, a 2017 Dodge Durango was traveling southbound on County Road 100 East. The Dodge was being driven by a woman, 50, from Brookston.

The Dodge hit the passenger side of the Ford and went through the field on the southwest corner of the intersection, rolled over, and came to rest on its roof. The Ford also came to rest in the field.

The passenger of the Ford, Mary Westerhouse, 69, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the White County Coroner.

Both drivers were transported to a hospital in Lafayette where their conditions remain unknown at the time.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story.