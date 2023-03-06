Woman killed in overnight east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — According to IMPD, a woman was shot and killed on the east side in the early morning hours of March 6.

Shortly after 2 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 6000 block of Oak Avenue, near South Arlington Avenue, on a report of shots fired.

According to police, they received a public disturbance call regarding the shooting as they arrived on the scene.

Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound in the street. The woman was later identified as Dorothy Brinker, 36.

Brinker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police determined a man who was at the scene is a person of interest. Officers took him into police custody.

IMPD told WRTV they believe the man had a relationship with Brinker. Police would not say what their relationship was.

IMPD is asking anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Kyle Hoover at 317-327-3475 or email him at @ Kyle.Hoover@indy.gov .

Tips can be made to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.