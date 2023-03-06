Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Woman killed in overnight east side shooting

Oak Avenue scene on Monday, March 6, 2023.
WRTV
Oak Avenue scene on Monday, March 6, 2023.
Posted at 1:20 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 13:36:40-05

INDIANAPOLIS — According to IMPD, a woman was shot and killed on the east side in the early morning hours of March 6.

Shortly after 2 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 6000 block of Oak Avenue, near South Arlington Avenue, on a report of shots fired.

According to police, they received a public disturbance call regarding the shooting as they arrived on the scene.

Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound in the street. The woman was later identified as Dorothy Brinker, 36.

Brinker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police determined a man who was at the scene is a person of interest. Officers took him into police custody.

IMPD told WRTV they believe the man had a relationship with Brinker. Police would not say what their relationship was.

IMPD is asking anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Kyle Hoover at 317-327-3475 or email him at @Kyle.Hoover@indy.gov.

Tips can be made to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

TOP STORIES: Two new Bargersville businesses generate online buz | Center Grove says Carmel wants to cancel all sports contracts | Complaints mount against Indy concrete company | IMPD releases bodycam of man shot by officers in grandma's driveway | Family says teen killed in Irvington shooting had giving heart, plans for college

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE