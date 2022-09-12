Woman pleads guilty to drunkenly causing Montpelier crash that killed child, grandfather

HARTFORD CITY — The woman accused of killing a child and his grandfather and injuring others during a suspected drunken driving crash in Montpelier has pleaded guilty to all counts against her.

Brandi Bare faces charges including causing death by operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and reckless homicide related to the deaths of 5-year-old Jenson Reynolds and his grandfather Jerry "Jake" Michael.

Bare's Friday plea comes a little over three months after the crash that killed the pair when, according to court documents, she crashed into a home with about eight people sitting on the front porch.

It happened June 6 when Bare was driving on Main Street and went into the home, in the 100 block of East Blaine Street, police said.

After the crash, Bare was seen crying and saying she "did not mean to do it," according to the affidavit.

Bare was then placed in a police vehicle and got out, having managed to slip a handcuff off her left wrist. An officer later caught up to her and she fell to the ground crying, saying "she could not do this," according to the affidavit.

Two other members of the family were flown to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Bare is charged with two counts each of causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, reckless homicide, causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated and one count of resisting law enforcement.

One June 9, a judge ordered that Bare's bond be raised from $5,000 to $50,000.

She's scheduled to appear for a sentencing hearing Nov. 4 at Blackford Superior Court.