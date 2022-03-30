Woman shot and killed by Greenwood police after chase

GREENWOOD — A woman is dead after she was shot and killed by Greenwood police late Tuesday night, according to police.

The shooting happened in front of the Greenwood Police Department.

According to a Facebook post from the Johnson County Coroner's Office, the woman was shot around 11 p.m. following a police chase.

The coroner's office said the woman's name is being withheld until family members have been notified.

Additional details haven't been released at this time.

WRTV Senior Digital Content Producer Andrew Smith assisted with this report.