Woman shot and killed by Greenwood police after chase

GREENWOOD — A woman is dead after she was shot and killed by Greenwood police late Tuesday night, according to police.
The shooting happened in front of the Greenwood Police Department.
According to a Facebook post from the Johnson County Coroner's Office, the woman was shot around 11 p.m. following a police chase.
The coroner's office said the woman's name is being withheld until family members have been notified.
Additional details haven't been released at this time.
WRTV Senior Digital Content Producer Andrew Smith assisted with this report.
TOP STORIES: Latest updates: Fire at Walmart distribution center in Plainfield | Child struck and killed near 21st Street and Post Road in Indianapolis | Walmart extends disaster benefits to employees at IND1 Fulfillment Center in Plainfield | Ascension St. Vincent's longest NICU patient goes home | Gov. Holcomb vetoes bill banning trans girls from girls sports