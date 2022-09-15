Woman shot husband on Interstate 69 over argument in front of 12-year-old son, according to court docs

FISHERS — Court documents released have revealed what led to a woman shooting her husband on Interstate 69 in Fishers.

Court documents show that Shaalea Davis shot her husband during an argument, though the cause of the argument is not known. Both sides gave differing accounts of what the argument entailed.

The argument began following a drive after seeing a movie at Castleton Square Mall.

Davis faces nine charges including attempted murder.

The couple’s 12-year-old son was in the car at the time of the shooting but was uninjured.

In the child’s testimony, he claimed he was asleep at the time of the shooting and didn’t witness it. However, eyewitnesses disputed these claims.

The couple has a blended family of 16 children, according to court documents.