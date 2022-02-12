Woman's death investigated as homicide after Indianapolis police conduct welfare check

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was pronounced dead in a homicide after police conducted a welfare check Friday on the city's northwest side.

Police responded about 11 a.m. Friday to a home in the 1800 block of North Warman Avenue and found the woman inside, according to IMPD spokesman William Young.

MORE | Man killed in Thursday shooting in Indianapolis: IMPD

She had suffered a traumatic injury and was later pronounced dead.

On Saturday, her death was determined to be a homicide, Young said.

MORE | People We've Lost: These are the Indianapolis homicide victims of 2022

The woman's identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact IMPD Homicide Detective Ryan Clark at 317-327-3475 or Ryan.Clark@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is available.