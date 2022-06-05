Woman's ex-boyfriend arrested in connection to her hit-and-run death

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested Saturday in connection to the hit-and-run death of a woman who was riding her bicycle Wednesday.

Kayla Bowling, 29, died after she was struck in the 3000 block of South Rural Street. This is east of South Keystone Avenue and East Troy Avenue.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Bowling was able to provide someone in the area with a plate number for the vehicle that struck her.

Bowling's family members told police the suspect, Bowling's ex-boyfriend, had been stalking and harassing her. He also slashed her vehicle's tires days before, according to the family.

The affidavit says on Wednesday, the suspect told a coworker that he had hurt his girlfriend and asked the coworker to say he had been at work since 10 a.m. when he had actually arrived around noon. The suspect also provided a series of times and locations for the coworker to tell the suspect's attorneys.

The coroner ruled Bowling's cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries.

Robert Bowling, Kayla's dad, shared this message to his daughter with WRTV.

“Your dad loves you," Robert said. "And I miss you. And I wish you were home, I wish she was home. (You) don't have to worry about (your) son. I’ll make sure he is taken care of."

WRTV is not naming the suspect because he has not been formally charged, but online jail records show a preliminary charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death or Catastrophic Injury.

WRTV reporter Adam Schumes contributed to this report.