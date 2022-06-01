Bicyclist dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A bicyclist is dead after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday morning in Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers and emergency personnel were called to the scene around 10:50 a.m. in the 3000 block of South Rural Street. This is east of South Keystone Avenue and East Troy Avenue.

In an email, IMPD Officer Matthew York said the bicyclist was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

IMPD's certified accident investigators are responding to the scene to investigate, York said.

Additional details haven't been released at this time.

