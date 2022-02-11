Young Dolph shooting suspects plead not guilty in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two men charged with fatally shooting rapper Young Dolph in a daylight ambush at a Tennessee cookie shop have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges.

Lawyers for Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith entered the pleas Friday in Shelby County Criminal Court in Memphis.

Smith told Judge Lee Coffee that he had hired a private lawyer. Coffee appointed an attorney for Johnson, who said he could not afford one.

Johnson and Smith were indicted in January in the Nov. 17 killing of 36-year-old Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr.