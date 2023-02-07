‘Your son just shot us’: Indy man shot daughter’s mother, her boyfriend outside of his own mother's home

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a man accused of shooting two people outside a home last November.

On Jan. 31, IMPD made an arrest related to the shooting that happened in the 9000 block of E. 38th Place.

Tony Miller Jr. is charged with murder, attempted murder and unlawful carrying of a handgun by a prior felon.

In the November shooting, 30-year-old William Wilson IV was shot and later died in an area hospital.

A second person, an adult woman, was shot and recovered after a hospital visit.

According to court documents, the woman formerly had a relationship with Miller Jr. and they shared a daughter.

While listening back to the 911 call from the shooting, detectives could hear the woman yelling to someone “your son just shot us”.

That woman, Tony Miller Jr.’s mother was inside her home when they shooting took place, according to court documents.

The woman and William Wilson, her current partner, were at the grandmother’s home to pick up the daughter the woman shared with Miller Jr.

Miller Jr. was taken into custody in November for a warrant. Investigators used witnesses, FLOCK system of cameras and phone records to build their case and eventually charged Miller Jr. with murder in January, according to police.

Miller Jr. is scheduled for a jury trial on April 3.