Defendant in ambushing, fatal shooting of man sentenced to 64 years in prison

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been sentenced to 64 years in prison for a January murder on the city's Far Eastside.

Andre D. Johnson will serve 60 years for a conviction of murder and four years for one of unlawful possession of a firearm. A judge ordered that he serve the sentences consecutively.

Andre Johnson was convicted in January after a two-day trial.

On January 30, 2022, IMPD officers located Marlin Kiser suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 12000 block of Aristocrat Drive North on the city’s far east side.

According to the video evidence, Johnson was seen hiding outside a nearby apartment building while waiting for the victim to get out of his vehicle.

Johnson then, according to court documents, approached the vehicle, entered the back seat and shot the Kiser multiple times. He then fled the scene in his vehicle.

Investigators were able to track Johnson back to his residence where he surrendered without incident. The murder weapon was later found during a search of Johnson’s vehicle, according to court documents.

Documents say Johnson was wearing a monitoring device during the shooting.