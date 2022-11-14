4-year-old dies after being shot in Muncie

MUNCIE — A 4-year-old child has died after being shot in Muncie Monday afternoon.

According to Muncie police, Delaware County dispatch received a call reporting a child had been shot in the 1500 block of S. Burlington Drive in Muncie just after noon.

The 4-year-old was transported to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police did not provide additional details other than there is no active threat to the community and the incident is under investigation.