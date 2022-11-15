4-year-old shot himself with gun left in a doll house, records say

MUNCIE — Authorities say a 4-year-old boy shot himself with a loaded gun that his mother's boyfriend left in a doll house.

The boy found the 9-mm handgun and shot himself shortly after noon Monday at a home in the 1500 block of South Burlington Drive in Muncie, according to a preliminary probable cause affidavit.

The mother's boyfriend told police the couple had been living in the home with her son and 2-year-old daughter for about a month.

According to the affidavit, the man told police "that he regularly leaves the gun sitting in the doll house."

The boy used a desk chair to climb onto a table and reach into the doll house to grab the unattended gun, according to documents.

The man was downstairs when he heard the gunshot. The woman was in the upstairs bedroom when she told detectives she turned and saw her son with the gun in his hands, according to the affidavit.

"(The mother) said (her son) fired a gun and collapsed on the floor," Muncie Police Department Officer Mariah Copeland wrote in the affidavit. "(The mother) stated Jackson came upstairs picking up (her son) and carrying (her son) downstairs."

The woman's daughter was also in the room when the boy fired the shot. The woman called 911 while someone performed CPR on the boy until medics arrived.

The boy died at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Muncie police arrested the 22-year-old woman and her 19-year-old boyfriend on preliminary charges of child neglect in connection with the boy's death, records show. Both were held Tuesday in the Delaware County Jail with bonds set at $55,000, records show.

WRTV is not naming the couple because they have not yet been formally charged.

"During her interview, (the mother) admitted that she was aware (her boyfriend) had a gun and that he had left a gun sitting in the dollhouse 'at least 10 times,'" Copeland wrote in the affidavit. "This resulted in several previous arguments."

Police said there was a safe place in this home for this gun.

"Investigators also located a large gun safe on the first floor of the residence that could’ve been used to safely store the firearm," Copeland wrote.

Contact WRTV reporter Vic Ryckaert at victor.ryckaert@wrtv.com or on Twitter: @vicryc.