Debbie's Handmade Soap back open after water damaged the downtown Muncie storefront

MUNCIE — A local business in Delaware County is finally opening its doors back up to the public — after water from a burst pipe flooded the store last year.

Debbie Acree is the owner of Debbie's Handmade Soap in Muncie.

Her brick and mortar on Walnut Street flooded during the holidays, but she never let her hope go down the drain.

“We had like an inch and a half of water on the floor, running down the walls. Bubbles hanging down the ceiling full of water," Acree said.

Normally, her soap shop is all about the bubbles, but these were no lye.

“All the product was basically lost," she said.

She estimates the total loss — between the cost of the products at retail, her displays and other items in the store — at $50,000.

Acree says the insurance company only covered the cost of wholesale on her product.

Wrapping, labeling, placing orders and shipping all happen from her storefront.

But since the flood, she’s had to move operations four times, including into her warehouse.

“We moved everything into that space, crammed everything in there," she said.

Acree originally started her soap making business in 2000, after searching for a way to treat her daughter’s eczema.

Her answer — a product made with olive oil.

What started in her kitchen with a shoe box for a soap mold, has blossomed into 60 plus scents in thousands of bars, plus lotions, body butters, lip balms and more.

Her customers range from Hoosiers to large wholesale accounts from across the country.

Since the start of the new year, she says she hasn’t done half of her normal sales.

“To be honest, people don’t read signs. They just read what sticks out to them. We had signs on the doors saying we’re temporarily closed. All they saw was ‘we’re closed.’ read the details," Acree said.

After months of waiting on contractors and lengthy repairs, she finally moved back into her space and opened its doors to the public last month.

“When I walk in, I just can’t believe it turned out as beautiful as it did. It’s been a long road but I’m thrilled to be here. I’m so happy to be here. I just come by here, even when I’m not open just to walk in and just be here for a while," she said.

Debbie’s Handmade Soap is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.