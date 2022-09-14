Muncie Animal Care & Services taking in 21 dogs from hoarding case

MUNCIE — Muncie Animal Care & Services says it's taking in 21 dogs from a hoarding case.

The shelter says they have already received "great support" from the community and are talking to several rescue groups.

Before this group of dogs, MACS says it had 120 dogs in its care. They're asking for donations to help take care of the animals.

This is the third case during the month of September where authorities have taken 20+ dogs and brought them to a shelter.

On Sept. 2, Indianapolis Animal Care Services took in 28 dogs after the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department asked for help.

On Sept. 16, 33 dogs — 32 German Shepherds and a rottweiler — were seized from a property in Putnam County.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office told WRTV Saturday that the case was ongoing and it is being investigated as a possible criminal case.