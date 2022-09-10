33 dogs seized from Putnam County property

PUTNAM COUNTY — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate after 33 dogs were seized from a property Friday.

Putnam County Corporal Scott Ducker tells WRTV the dogs were seized after a search warrant on the property, located in the southwestern part of the county. 32 German Shepherds and one rottweiler were found in "deplorable conditions."

"Our detectives and animal control are currently investigating this as a possible criminal case," Ducker said in an email. "As of right now, most of the dogs are located outside at the Putnam County Animal Shelter."

Several rescue groups have come to help with cleaning, feeding and finding shelter for the dogs.

Putnam County Animal Care and Control is asking for help getting kennels and other supplies for the dogs. The shelter has taken in 26 of the dogs. Three of the dogs are at a veterinarian getting emergency medical care, and the other four are at a rescue shelter in Owen County, according to Ducker.

Last week, 28 dogs were seized from an Indianapolis home.