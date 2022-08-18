Tenants continue to report issues with BSURentals, city encourages tenants to contact them

MUNCIE — Matthew Ferge has lived in a home that they rent from BSURentals for the last year. Ferge said that they have had problems with the rental company and the home since they first moved in.

“Just a lot of stress, like missing work from being sick from being exposed to sewage and mold,” Ferge said.

Ferge says they have called BSURentals, but the help has been few and far between.

“Really they don’t do much, they have turned off maintenance phone lines so you can’t get ahold of maintenance people, they turned off our maintenance portal online and they canceled requests they never got followed up on,” Ferge said

Ferge is just one of many Muncie residents who have had problems with BSURentals. WRTV went to the City of Muncie to try to find a solution for tenants like Ferge and others who may find themselves in similar situations.

“When we get phone calls at the mayor’s office, we try to find out what’s the issue and after we find out what the issue is, we will usually direct them to the department that solves those issues,” Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour said.

Ridenour says some of those issues go directly to the building commissioner, who deals with ordinances related to property conditions.

“What the buildings commissioner department will look for is what is right or not right with Indiana code and if it's outside of Indiana code then that will be required to be fixed,” Ridenour said. “I know that since the report ran, we have had four different responses and we have gone out and investigated all of them."

Those issues can be filled out on the City of Muncie’s website.

“They will go out and investigate it, if they are in violation, they will receive notice from the city that this must be fixed,” Mayor Ridenour said.

WRTV has reached out to Middletown Property Group, which manages BSURentals, for answers on what steps tenants like Ferge can take to get some of their issues fixed. We are waiting to hear back.