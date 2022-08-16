BSURentals under fire after multiple tenants complain about living conditions in Muncie

MUNCIE — Several renters spread out all over the college town of Muncie are fed up with the property management company BSURentals.

They are claiming when they went to move in that the properties were dirty. Current tenants are saying when they put it maintained request they are never completed and staff is rude.

All of these complaints came to the surface after a social media post on Facebook.

The girlfriend of Brice Diekhoff, a Ball State student, posted photos of the property he was supposed to move into.

"The first thing I see automatically is just trash like bits of trash all over the living room floor,” Ball State Student Brice Diekhoff said. “I see two abandoned drinks in the living room also, so I was just kind of in shock I was like is this like a prank or something."

That Facebook post has close to 1,000 shares.

The main reason for them is because there is a whole Facebook group dedicated to BSURental complaints.

That group has close to 700 members.

It’s filled with both past and present tenants who have shared bad experiences renting from the company.

It was created Melissa Bass. She made the group after she says her renting experience with BSURental’s was poor.

"It's just asking for them to be held accountable,” Melissa Bass said. “We want them to be held accountable for the bogus fees and rents, and the maintenance problems. The list is horrendous of their violations against the community. “

Aleah Weekley is one of those people who has had issues with BSURentals and is a member of the Facebook group.

She says when she first moved into her rental home her son was electrocuted due to a faulty dryer.

Outside of her dryer not being properly installed, she’s also asked for other things to be fixed in her apartment that never have been. Which she finds frustrating, especially since she pays $1,285 a month for her three-bedroom one bath home.

"We get charged a redecoration fee before we move in its nonrefundable it's 600 dollars depending on what property you’re at ours was 600 dollars for them to clean the place,” Aleah Weekley, a tenant with BRURentals said. “Now if the person who rented before me got charged that same redecoration fee why wasn't it clean before I moved in?”

We tried talking to the company, but they wouldn't do an on-camera interview. Instead, they sent us the following statement.