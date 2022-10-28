Delivering healthy food options to Indy residents

INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of Indianapolis families now have boxes full of fresh fruits and vegetables for free thanks to a program called “Good Food for All”.

Families who signed up will get one box each week for 10 weeks. After that, they’ll be given $50 per month for three months to use at any Indianapolis Safeway location.

A partnership between the city and Mackida Loveal Trip and Outreach Center located on Sherman Drive made it possible.

Organizers say the goal is to get families in the habit of making healthy food choices.

The program is free and anyone 18 and older.

To apply to become of the program, visit this link.