Demolition begins on O'Hair House at DePauw University

GREENCASTLE — The longstanding and historic O’Hair House on the campus of DePauw University in Greencastle is being demolished.

The home, which was built in 1885 at Seminary and Spring streets in Greencastle and has served many purposes for the school. It was originally gifted to the school in the 1940s.

According to Warren Whitesell, associate vice president for facilities management at DePauw, when work went into repairing roofing issues at the house, many more issues were discovered.

After uncovering severe structural damage, the home was cleared and the school began to work with Indiana Landmark and Historic Preservation and the Putnam County Historical Society.

Difficult discussions and a lack of funding left no choice but to demolish the house, according to Whitesell.

According to the school, descendants of the O’Hair family were notified.