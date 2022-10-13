Dottie Couture Boutique closes all locations leaving shoppers with unused gift cards

FISHERS — After being open since 2009, Dottie Couture Boutique is closing all of its locations.

In an email sent Tuesday, the store announced it is closing online and in-store sales on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

Several shoppers WRTV spoke to say they went to the stores after receiving the closing announcement email, which also included information on a liquidation sale, and the doors were locked.

One man says his wife bought $200 in gift cards to the boutique just last week and went to every location only to find nothing. The couple now plans to file a lawsuit in small claims court.

"I've fought to get Dottie right side up post pandemic and just wasn't able to do it," the email to customers read. "I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for the best 13 year run. My gosh, I love this little shop."

WRTV Dottie Couture's Fishers location emailed shoppers on Oct. 11, 2022, to announce they were closing on Oct. 14.

On Sept. 15, the boutique offered a gift card BOGO promotion where shoppers could buy a $50 gift card and get $50 in credit to use in the store.

WRTV Dottie Couture sent this email about a gift card promotion on Sept. 15, 2022.

Shoppers who returned items to the location were also given in-store credit to use, as the store does not offer refunds.

WRTV visited the shipping facility and warehouse for Dottie Couture on Thurs., Oct. 13. The doors were locked and a sign on the door said pickups had been moved to the boutique's Fishers location off River Crossing Blvd.

Online shoppers also had the option to select warehouse pickup.

WRTV found the Fishers location had lights on but the doors locked. Several pickup orders in bags were sitting on the shelf.

WRTV/Kaitlyn Kendall Customers pick up orders are seen on the shelves of Dottie Couture Boutique in Fishers.

As of Thursday, Dottie Couture's official Instagram is no longer active or searchable.