Duke Energy customers could see 16% rate decrease

INDIANAPOLIS — Duke Energy has filed for its second rate decrease this year.

The first decrease of 5.5% was approved for January through March.

"All Indiana utilities adjust their rates during the year based on fluctuating fuel and purchase power costs," Angeline Protogere with Duke Energy said. "Those costs rise and fall and we're glad when we can pass along savings."

Protogere says fuel prices are starting to stabilize after a large increase last year.

Duke Energy recently filed for a 16% decrease. That would save customers about $26 per month.

If approved by regulators, it would go into effect in April.

The company asks anyone who is struggling to pay their bill to contact them because help is available.