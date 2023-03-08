Early Learning Indiana to award $50 million in grants to support children's developmental needs

INDIANAPOLIS — Early Learning Indiana (ELI) announced the launch of the Early Years Initiative, which will provide grants to help organizations in Indiana better support the development of children.

With the help of Lilly Endowment, ELI is making up to $50 million in grants available to help organizations meet the developmental needs of children from birth until three-years-old.

Through the Early Years Initiative, ELI will fund programs and projects that influence healthy brain development and physical and emotional wellbeing.

Organizations eligible for the grants include social service providers, faith-based organizations, community foundations, United Ways, child-care providers, school districts, higher education institutions and other non-profit organizations.

The Early Years Initiative focuses on the needs of children in low-income households, children from communities of color and children who are multi-language learners.

Eligible organizations can submit proposals to address their needs, such as ensuring access to supportive childcare, early language programming and funding home visits for families.

ELI will award approximately 200 grants ranging from $75,000 to $500,000.

Lilly Endowment has made a $55 million grant to ELI, which includes $50 million for grants and $5 million to administer the program.

"We only have a few short years to set our youngest Hoosiers on a path to thrive in life, and we’re committed to ensuring they have opportunities for the best possible start," Maureen Weber, president and CEO of Early Learning Indiana, said. "This unprecedented initiative will accelerate the scaling of proven programs and bring innovative practices to Indiana, developing stronger and more resilient children who are ready to learn."