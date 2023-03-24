Eaton community holds candlelight prayer vigil for missing 14-year-old boy

EATON — A small town 12 miles northeast of Muncie held a candlelight prayer vigil for a missing teen Thursday.

14-year-old Scottie Morris went missing one week ago after leaving home following an argument with his parents.

“Scottie, come home. You’re not in trouble, no matter what you’re thinking or what you hear. Honey, you are loved," Teresa Wilkerson with Eaton First Babtist Church said.

Over the past week, hundreds in Delaware county have helped with the search — which has mainly focused on combing through fields, woods and bodies of water.

“He’s probably scared. Either scared of coming home or scared of what’s gonna happen when he does come home," Maverick Holbrook said.

Holbrook is Scottie’s teammate and friend.

“Scottie is really sweet, kind, always knew what to say to help somebody out," Holbrook said.

Holbrook is among the hundreds who filled the streets and pews to pray and show support for the Morris family at Grace and Mercy Full Gospel Church.

“Everybody is coming together from different towns and school districts," another friend of Scottie's, Connor Showalter, said.

Leaders of local churches, including Grace and Mercy, The Church of God, Eaton Baptist Church, United Methodist Church in Eaton and Eden Church helped organize the vigil.

Melissa Blackmer with Grace and Mercy says her hope is that the community will continue to band together during this trying time.

“It’s going to bring a unity like we've never had around here before. It’s gonna show the love that each of us have for each other," Blackmer said.

The Eaton Police Department is asking residents that have cameras posted on their houses to check footage from 8:15 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on March 16.

If you find anything of interest, you’re asked to contact them.

Scottie Morris is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black shoes, red and black shorts and a white t-shirt with writing on the front.

If you have any information, contact the Eaton Police Department at 765-396-3297 or 911.