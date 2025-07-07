Eight killed in crashes in Central Indiana over July 4th weekend

INDIANAPOLIS —There were eight fatalities resulting from vehicle crashes over the Fourth of July weekend in Central Indiana.

Details of the Crashes

1. Fatal Crash at the North Split on I-70

A confirmed fatal crash occurred on Friday, July 4 at the North Split on I-70 involving a semi tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle.

2. Howard County Incident on July 4

Friday around 10:53 p.m., deputies from the Howard County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of County Road 600 East and County Road 100 South. Both vehicles were found rolled over, trapping the occupants. Emergency responders pronounced Angela Dawn Murdock, a 59-year-old passenger from Kokomo, deceased.

An investigation revealed that James S. Murdock was driving the couple's 2019 White Jeep Compass when it was struck by a southbound 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Dakota Pogue, 25, of Kokomo, who failed to stop at the intersection. Evidence suggests that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

3. Boone County Fatalities

On Sunday, July 6, in Boone County, three people lost their lives in a crash east of Pleasant View Church on SR 32. The specific details surrounding these crashes are still under investigation.

4. E. 30th St. and N. Post Rd

At approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a personal injury crash at the intersection of E. 30th St. and N. Post Rd. Unfortunately, this incident was confirmed to be fatal, and the IMPD fatal crash investigation team has been assigned to look into the details.

5. Franklin Incident

Sunday, a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 31 and Commerce Drive in Franklin resulted in the death of Braden Christopher Robertson, 29, of Fairfield, IL, who recently moved to Franklin one month ago. The Franklin Police Department is currently investigating this tragic incident.

6. I-70 Fatality on July 7

Monday morning, before 5:30 a.m., another fatal crash was reported on I-70 Eastbound between Holt Road and Tibbs Avenue. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances of this incident.

