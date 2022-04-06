Eskenazi Health asking for donations to help newborns

INDIANAPOLIS — Eskenazi Health helps welcome some of Indiana's newest residents at birth, and they're asking for donations to help those babies.

The hospital has a closet with newborn onesies, hats, socks and blankets for families who may not have one to take their babies home in.

"Sometimes our patients don't have the resources they need to have that sweet little going home outfit for their baby," Leah McDonald, Eskenazi Family Beginnings Clinical Nurse Manager, said. "We love to provide that for our families and it gives us that personal touch to be able to connect with them. It's such a joy for us."

Hospital staff pick out the outfit as a surprise for the family. Staff will also sometimes dress the baby after their first bath if the family provides an outfit.

"I think it's oftentimes the first time they're seeing their new arrival in new clothes and I think it's such a sweet connecting moment," McDonald said.

Due to the pandemic, fundraisers to support the closet have been paused and the closet is in need of items from the community.

They're primarily looking for newborn onesies and zipper sleepers.

To set up a time to drop off donations, email EskenaziHealth.Cares@Eskenazihealth.edu .