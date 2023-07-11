Fallen Deputy honored by growing memorial at Criminal Justice Center

INDIANAPOLIS — Flowers, cards and mementos sit on top of a Marion County Sheriff's Office van outside of the Criminal Justice Center, one day after a deputy was killed in the line of duty.

A re-creation of Deputy Durm's department van was displayed at the center for the community to pay their respects to the fallen deputy.

Deputy Durm died on Monday after officials said he was attacked by an inmate.

His death was ruled a homicide caused by ligature strangulation, according to the the Marion County Coroner's Office.

Deputy Durm was 61-years old. He was a 38-year veteran of the MCSO, and came from law enforcement family. He is survived by a wife, four children, his parents, and several family members.

WRTV

Dozens of people stopped by his van today to pay their respects to the fallen deputy — many of whom didn't know Durm personally and some who shared memories.

WRTV

His wife laid flowers and a card for her late husband. She tells WRTV what she'll miss the most about her husband is his laughter that could make anyone smile, his jokes he thought were funny and his incredible amount of love for his family and four sons.

Family

Others who worked with Deputy Durm said he acted as a mentor to young deputies and he loved to fish, hunt and golf.

Family

"He was a giant in that he left very large foot steps that we will have to fill. He also left a legacy that we will be able to remember and carry on for the rest of our careers and our lives," MCSO Deputy Chief Tanesha Crear said.

Family

"He was just an amazing person. The type of person that, a very rare individual, that you rarely come across. He was a mentor when I fitst started. He was the type of person that would literally give the shirt off his back," Deputy Durm's former MCSO colleague, Jimmy Ramsey said.

There was a steady stream all day of people paying their respects.

WRTV

The shared memories and growing memorial at the van is just another reminder of the legacy of service Deputy Durm leaves behind.

The memorial at the Criminal Justice Center will remain outside of the building for a few days.