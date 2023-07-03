Indiana State Police investigating shooting at southern Indiana hospital

PERRY COUNTY — Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting at the Perry County Memorial Hospital this morning.

The Perry County Memorial Hospital is located in Tell City, which is in southern Indiana.

According to ISP, the incident occurred just before 2 a.m. EST.

Sergeant John Davis with the Indiana State Police confirmed the shooting was officer-involved to WEHT, Evanville's ABC affiliate.

As of 6:45 a.m., all medical services at the hospital were closed except for the emergency room.

ISP shared there is no active threat to the public.