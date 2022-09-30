Watch Now
Franciscan Health hosting October drive-thru flu shot clinics

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Posted at 4:42 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 16:42:12-04

INDIANAPOLIS — In preparation for flu season, Franciscan Health is offering multiple drive-thru flu shot clinics across Central Indiana.

The flu shots available are high dose, egg-free, flu mist and quadrivalent options. Additionally, vaccines for COVID (Pfizer for those 5 and older), shingles and pneumonia will be available.

Patients must be at least 6-months-old to get the vaccine.

Patients are asked to dress appropriately to receive their vaccine, bring their insurance cards; otherwise, appropriate charges will be applied.

Clinics are being held:

Saturday, Oct. 1 (10 a.m.-1 p.m.)  Franciscan Physician Network Beech Grove Family Medicine (parking lot), 2030 Churchman Ave., Beech Grove

Sunday, Oct. 9 (12 p.m.-3 p.m.) Franciscan Physician Network Heartland Family Medicine (parking lot), 10701 Alliance Drive, Camby

Saturday, Oct. 15 (11 a.m.-2 p.m.) Franciscan Health Mooresville (in front of Medical Pavilion Building), 1001 Hadley Road, Mooresville

Sunday, Oct. 16 (10 a.m.-2 p.m.) Franciscan Health Stones Crossing Medical Pavilion (parking lot, west side of building), 1703 W. Stones Crossing Road, Greenwood

Saturday, Oct. 22 (2 p.m.-5 p.m.) Franciscan Health Carmel (underneath awning at hospital entrance), 12188-B N. Meridian St., Carmel

Sunday, Oct. 23 (12 p.m.-3 p.m.) Franciscan Health Indianapolis (southside of campus, near helipad), 8111 S. Emerson Ave., Indianapolis

Thursday, Oct. 27 (3 p.m.-6 p.m.) Franciscan Physician Network Columbus Primary & Specialty Care (parking lot), 123 2nd St., Columbus

Anyone with questions can call (317) 528-6374.

