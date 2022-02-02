Funeral arrangements set for Carroll County deputy, jail deputy killed in crash

CLINTON COUNTY — Funeral arrangements have been made for Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy Noah Rainey and Jail Deputy Dane Northcutt, both of whom died in a car crash over the weekend.

Rainey's funeral will be held at 11 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6 at Delphi Community High School, 301 Armory Rd., while Northcutt's will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., in Lafayette, Carroll County Sheriff's Department announced.

Visitation for Rainey will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. at the high school. At the end of the service, Rainey will be taken to IOOF Memorial Gardens.

The Sheriff's Department asked that any police officers planning to attend Rainey's funeral to arrive at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Visitation for Northcutt will last from 11 a.m. to the funeral's beginning at 1 p.m. Monday with military honors.

Information about procession routes will be released later, the Sheriff's Department said.

Both deputies were killed in a single-car crash while responding to help a deputy town marshal in Clinton County early Saturday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

Rainey was on-duty and Northcutt was off-duty and doing a ride-along.

Around 1:30 a.m., they were responding to help a deputy Rossville town marshal who requested assistance during a traffic stop, Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers said.

Other deputies who were responding to assist the deputy town marshal found the crash on State Road 26 near Washington Street in Sedalia and stopped to help them, Piers said. They both died at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, Rainey was driving his sheriff's office issued Dodge Charger when he left the road for an unknown reason and struck a utility pole, Piers said.

"Both of them proudly served their community through the Sheriff's Department," Piers said in a press release. "The Indiana State Police extends our heartfelt condolences to both of their families, friends, and the Carroll County Sheriff's Department."

“I ask for our community to wrap their arms around the Carroll County Sheriff's Office," Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly said. "Please pray for our first responders and for the families of these 2 men. Our Chaplains were on scene with us and will continue to be available throughout this process."

Additional information hasn't been released at this time.

Law enforcement agencies from across the state have shared condolences.

WRTV Real-Time Editors Andrew Smith and Michelle Kaufman contributed to this report.