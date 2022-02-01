Community remembers Carroll County deputies killed in crash

DELPHI — Blue ribbons line the streets and a memorial continues to grow outside the Carroll County Sheriff's Office after two deputies were killed in a crash over the weekend.
Flowers and teddy bears have been placed on a patrol car in memory of Deputy Noah Rainey and Jail Officer Dane Northcutt.
The community continues to mourn the loss of two Carroll County deputies who died over the weekend in a car crash.
A memorial outside of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is growing by the hour. 💔 @wrtv pic.twitter.com/oZCMzlPu4B
"An event like this really takes a toll on all of us," Indiana State Police sergeant Jeremy Piers said. "We are going to come in and we're going to do anything that we can to assist them and make this difficult process as easy as it can be."
Local faith leaders say the community will be grieving for a long time.
"I'm at a loss for words to be really transparent because it just hurts and it grieves me that families in our community are having to experience this right now," Lee Stephens, senior pastor of Sanctuary Church in Delphi, said.
Pastor Brent Oliver from First Assembly of God in Delphi held a prayer during services Sunday for the deputies and their families.
"We've just seen people reach out to people ... you're hurting, you're in need, something's happened and we're going to do whatever we can. It's one of the real blessings and benefits of a smaller community," Oliver said.
Stephens describes Rainey as someone who was kind towards everyone he met and would wave to friends in the store and say hello. He didn't know Northcutt personally, but has learned the jail deputy was caring, passionate and went above and beyond what his job entailed.
“They support us during our times of difficulty and in our times of need, and now it's our opportunity as a community to stand beside our sheriff's department, our law enforcement and show them that we're supporting them during their time of need," Stephens said.
Piers says troopers are responding to calls in the county and jail officers are also helping out. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby released the following statement Monday:
“We are heartbroken but will persevere. Early Saturday morning January 29th, 2022, we lost two of our finest Brothers. Deputy Noah Rainey and Jail Officer Dane Northcutt embodied the true meaning of a public servant. The dedication to service to their fellow man was above and beyond. They displayed the heart and soul of the Office of the Carroll County Sheriff and we honor them. I am proud of every professional woman and man who is a member of our team. The cohesive nature of our team has been strongly displayed in these past few, precious hours. Words will never fully convey the wonderful love, incredible appreciation, and tremendous support which we have received from members of our community; emergency responders, both locally and throughout the United States; and untold individuals, families, and businesses who have come alongside us in our darkest hour. We stay the course and will see each other through this time. As Sheriff of Carroll County, I personally am thankful for thoughts and prayers extended to our need. Being a man of faith, the words of Jesus resonate in my mind from Matthew 5:4, ‘Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.’ We thank everyone who has extended some form of communication to us. We will endure. With deep respect and gratitude.”