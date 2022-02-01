Community remembers Carroll County deputies killed in crash

DELPHI — Blue ribbons line the streets and a memorial continues to grow outside the Carroll County Sheriff's Office after two deputies were killed in a crash over the weekend.

Flowers and teddy bears have been placed on a patrol car in memory of Deputy Noah Rainey and Jail Officer Dane Northcutt.

“We are heartbroken but will persevere.”



The community continues to mourn the loss of two Carroll County deputies who died over the weekend in a car crash.



"An event like this really takes a toll on all of us," Indiana State Police sergeant Jeremy Piers said. "We are going to come in and we're going to do anything that we can to assist them and make this difficult process as easy as it can be."

Local faith leaders say the community will be grieving for a long time.

"I'm at a loss for words to be really transparent because it just hurts and it grieves me that families in our community are having to experience this right now," Lee Stephens, senior pastor of Sanctuary Church in Delphi, said.

Pastor Brent Oliver from First Assembly of God in Delphi held a prayer during services Sunday for the deputies and their families.

"We've just seen people reach out to people ... you're hurting, you're in need, something's happened and we're going to do whatever we can. It's one of the real blessings and benefits of a smaller community," Oliver said.

Stephens describes Rainey as someone who was kind towards everyone he met and would wave to friends in the store and say hello. He didn't know Northcutt personally, but has learned the jail deputy was caring, passionate and went above and beyond what his job entailed.

“They support us during our times of difficulty and in our times of need, and now it's our opportunity as a community to stand beside our sheriff's department, our law enforcement and show them that we're supporting them during their time of need," Stephens said.

Piers says troopers are responding to calls in the county and jail officers are also helping out. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby released the following statement Monday: