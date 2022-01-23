Former shipping containers turning into Indianapolis hotels

INDIANAPOLIS — Four shipping containers are being transformed into private, luxury hotel suites.
The Tiny Urban Escapes Boutique Hotel is the brainchild of Indianapolis native Robin Staten.
“I can’t speak more highly of the west side of Indianapolis - it bred, born and raised me. So, I am excited today to bring something home," Staten, the hotel's CEO and Founder, said.
Groundbreaking was held Friday on the city's west side off of Michigan Street near Belmont Avenue. Construction is expected to be complete in late summer 2022.
Advance reservations will start Monday and an overnight stay will cost between $179-$329 per night.
For more information or to make a reservation, click here.
TOP STORIES: Florida couple left homeless after leasing a home | Suspect in rapper Young Dolph's murder captured at a truckstop in Brazil | Indiana bill would ban providers from discouraging ivermectin for COVID-19 | Indiana bill would require state to track teacher injuries | 14 years ago: Hovey Street murders shocked Indianapolis