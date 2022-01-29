Carroll County deputy, off-duty jail deputy, killed in Clinton County crash

CLINTON COUNTY — A Carroll County deputy and an off-duty jail deputy were killed in a single-car crash while responding to help a deputy town marshal in Clinton County early Saturday morning, according to state police.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers said Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy Noah Rainey, who was on-duty, and Jail Deputy Dane Northcutt, who was off-duty and doing a ride-along, were killed.

Around 1:30 a.m., they were responding to help a deputy Rossville town marshal who requested assistance during a traffic stop, Piers said.

Other deputies who were responding to assist the deputy town marshal found the crash on State Road 26 near Washington Street in Sedalia and stopped to help them, Piers said. They both died at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, Rainey was driving his sheriff's office issued Dodge Charger when he left the road for an unknown reason and struck a utility pole, Piers said.

Indiana State Police/Carroll County Sheriff's Office/Photo Provided Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy Noah Rainey was killed in a crash on Saturday, January 29, 2022, while responding to help a deputy town marshal in Clinton County.

"Both of them proudly served their community through the Sheriff's Department," Piers said in a press release. "The Indiana State Police extends our heartfelt condolences to both of their families, friends, and the Carroll County Sheriff's Department."

Additional information hasn't been released at this time.