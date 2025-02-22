Good News Ministries celebrates its 75th anniversary

INDIANAPOLIS — If you do not have a home and have nowhere else to turn, Good News Ministries has spent decades helping the down-and-out get back on their feet. The faith-based homeless shelter and resource center is commemorating its decades of service.

Good News Ministries has now operated in Indianapolis for 75 years. The organization is marking the occasion by inviting the public to an open house at its East Washington Street campus on Saturday.

In addition to its homeless shelter, the ministry also features a health clinic, a youth center with a playground, facilities for metal and woodworking, and a thrift store.

"We're taking care of guys, taking care of kids, and taking care of people in the neighborhood," said Good News Ministries executive director Dan Evans. "We help folks that are in desperate situations. Many of them have lost everything."

That includes Julius Butler, who has lived at the shelter since 2013.

"I'm glad to be here, I don't know what I would have done if it wasn't for this place," Butler said. "I have a roof over my head and all of that, so it's better than being out on the street. I don't know how much longer I'll be here, but as long as the Lord wants me here, I'll be here."

Butler is now a mentor for the other residents who spend time at Good News Ministries.

"I've been taking guys to their appointments and picking up their prescriptions," Butler said. "It's been nice, to tell you the truth. I've seen a lot of guys come and go."

Good News Ministries is located at the corner of Washington Street and Rural Avenue. The open house will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday.