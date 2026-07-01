Governor Bruan appoints 3 new IU trustees

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Indiana Governor Mike Braun has appointed three new members of the Indiana University Board of Trustees, a press release said Wednesday.

The new trustees, all IU graduates, will begin serving on the board immediately.

The new trustees are:



Matt Ferguson, former CEO of CareerBuilder and a longtime workforce development leader.

Steve Henke, founder and president of Henke Development Group.

Mel Raines, CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

“These new trustees are each accomplished leaders with a proven record leading large, complex organizations,” IU President Pamela Whitten said in the release. “Their perspective and executive experience will be invaluable in helping IU build on its momentum and seize new opportunities for our students and the state.”

“Their [the appointees'] leadership and commitment to IU will be a tremendous asset to the board as we work closely with President Whitten to guide the university and advance the goals of our IU 2030 strategic plan,” Dr. David Hormuth, board chair, said in the release.

The new trustees will be sworn in on Aug. 14 during the next board meeting and will serve until June 30, 2029.

These three new trustees will join Braun's four other appointments, who were appointed June 2025.

Previously, Indiana University alumni had the ability to elect three members to the board; however, the new legislation, the passage of budget bill HEA 1001, has removed this role entirely.

As WRTV has previously reported, many alumni felt disenfranchised by the changes; more than two dozen former presidents of Indiana University's Alumni Association voiced their disappointment in a letter directed to both Governor Braun and President Whitten.