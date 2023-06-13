Grant County Sheriff's Department investigating inmate death

GRANT COUNTY — The Grant County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of an inmate following a medical emergency at the jail on Monday morning.

Grant County deputies were notified by inmates of another inmate that had collapsed on Monday, June 12, 2023 around 10:13 a.m. After responders began to assist the inmate, the inmate was moved to a medical room for continued medical aid, including CPR, before being taken by ambulance, where the inmate was pronounced deceased.

Sheriff Del Garcia was alerted, and responded to the scene to begin the investigation. Garcia then requested the Grant County Coroner's Office and the Indiana State Police to assist in the investigation.

This is a developing story